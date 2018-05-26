Audio

David Sedaris On Beach Houses and Family and Trump

With books like "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "When You Are Engulfed In Flames," and "Holidays On Ice," David Sedaris has created a loyal following oif readings and fans who come out to see him at live readings. The New Yorker and BBC Radio contributor has honed a skill to find laughter and tears in the familiar and the cringeworthy. He's back after a 5-year break with a new collection of personal essays called "Calypso." The loss of his mother, family gatherings at a North Carolina beach house, plus a polarized politic during his travels, all serve as a backdrop for Sedaris' keen eye and humour. David Sedaris sat down for a wide-ranging chat with Russell Bowers.

With books like "Me Talk Pretty One Day," "When You Are Engulfed In Flames," and "Holidays On Ice," David Sedaris has created a loyal following oif readings and fans who come out to see him at live readings. The New Yorker and BBC Radio contributor has honed a skill to find laughter and tears in the familiar and the cringeworthy. He's back after a 5-year break with a new collection of personal essays called "Calypso." The loss of his mother, family gatherings at a North Carolina beach house, plus a polarized politic during his travels, all serve as a backdrop for Sedaris' keen eye and humour. David Sedaris sat down for a wide-ranging chat with Russell Bowers. 21:04

Popular Now Find more popular stories