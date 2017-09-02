Politicians were served more than just food at the Premier's Pride Brunch for Camp fYrefly in Calgary on Saturday.

The annual fundraiser for Camp fYrefly Calgary — a retreat hosted by the Calgary Sexual Health Centre for sexual and gender minority youth — opened with a political roast courtesy of Calgary writer, blogger and activist Mike Morrison.

"We do have lots of important people here in this room today and I'm really excited," Morrison said.

"Thank you so much to the [United Conservative Party] for being involved. Let's just hope your friend Ezra [Levant] doesn't find out you're here. Look out."

Calgary writer, blogger and activist Mike Morrison was the master of ceremonies at the Annual Premier’s Pride Brunch for Camp fYrefly. Morrison took the opportunity to poke fun at many politicians who attended the event. (Kate Adach/CBC)

Morrison poked fun at UCP Interim Leader Nathan Cooper and his previous job with Canada Family Action, an organization Morrison called "anti-LGBTQ."

"But we look past that, we look for evolution," Morrison said. "But I feel the least you could do Nathan is buy a bottle of champagne."

Morrison had more than just the UCP member in his sights, singling out NDP MLA Sandra Jansen who crossed the floor from the PC caucus in November.

"Sandra, we do have an extra seat just in case you feel like switching halfway through," Morrison said to a roar of laughter from the crowd. "You're welcome to my seat."

Morrison applauded Alberta Liberal Party Leader David Khan as the "first openly-gay leader of a major political party in Alberta," but noted the small size of the Liberals' delegation at the event.

"That's actually the entire liberal party, which is amazing."

'Walking the walk'

Cooper took Morrison's barbs in stride, calling LGBTQ issues "important" for the future of the UCP.

Calgary Pride took a stance on the lack of policy from the UCP to support the LGBTQ community by banning their caucus members from formally marching or taking part in the parade.

Cooper, who attended the brunch with UCP MLAs Leela Aheer and Rick Fraser, as well as UCP leadership hopeful Doug Schweitzer, said he has changed his stance on the LGBTQ community since his time with Canada Family Action.

Nathan Cooper, interim leader of Alberta's new United Conservative Party, says he has changed his views on LGBTQ issues over the past decade. (CBC)

"Well, I think that it's really important that, as a party, that we're doing everything that we can to reach out to the LGBTQ community to let them know that we're serious about being an open, inclusive party," Cooper said.

"And I've tried to spend this summer walking the walk and talking the talk, and that means making sure that members of the community know that we actually mean what we say."

Cooper plans to attend the Calgary Pride Parade on Sunday as a spectator along with other members of the UCP.

'Completely out of touch'

Premier Rachel Notley attended the event for the first time since becoming premier, as scheduling conflicts prevented her from attending in the past.

Notley said Calgary Pride's ban of UCP members officially participating in the Pride Parade makes sense given the history of "publicly-made homophobic and intolerant comments" from members of the UCP caucus and a lack of policy from the new party.

Premier Rachel Notley attended the Premier’s Pride Brunch for Camp fYrefly for the first time this year. (Kate Adach/CBC)

"I hope they change those positions because they are way behind the rest of Albertans," Notley said. "They are completely out of touch with Albertans with respect to those kinds of positions."

The Calgary Pride Parade runs Sunday from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m., marching down 6th Street S.E. from 3rd Street to S.E. to 6th Street S.W.