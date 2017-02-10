Alberta's premier says she realizes not everyone supports the government's decision to ban off-road vehicles in new parks proposed for southwestern Alberta.

But Rachel Notley says it's the right thing to do.

"When you have passionate belief, you're not always going to have consensus. But the absence of consensus can lead to action as well because not doing anything means we're making a decision, which may well result in it being too far along to actually choose to save the area."

Hundreds of people attended a meeting earlier this week in Crowsnest Pass to voice concerns about the decision to close all trails for off-highway vehicles within five years in the two parks in the Castle wilderness area.

People opposed to the government's decision are also taking up a petition against the move.

Notley says the government is looking at opening up other areas for users of off-road vehicles in southwestern Alberta.

"Our minister is looking at supporting other places where that off-road use can take place, putting in better infrastructure for them so actually improving in some respects the opportunities that they have for that off-road use in those other areas."

Castle Wildland Provincial Park and the new Castle Provincial Park will preserve just over 1,000 square kilometres of mountains and foothills in southwestern Alberta.