Alberta Premier Rachel Notley says her government will be prudent with public money in upcoming contract talks with civil servants.

But she stopped short of committing to a wage freeze, which being called for by the opposition, when asked at a media conference in Medicine Hat on Friday.

"As we move forward in the next round of bargaining, there's no question that our government will take a very prudent approach," she said.

"But as I've said repeatedly when asked these questions, I'm not going to begin bargaining with our employees through the media. We're going to respect the negotiating process."

Notley's government is weighed down by a large budget deficit and is facing the expiry of several key contracts with nurses, the Health Sciences Association and the Alberta Union of Provincial Employees. Teachers are already in contract talks.

Last spring, the Alberta government passed a law to comply with a Supreme Court ruling that public sector workers have the right to strike. The Progressive Conservatives barred AUPE from legal walkouts when the union formed in the 1970s.

"So … it is a new world. That being said, we put in essential services levels. Even if job action occurs, it would happen on the outskirts of what is deemed essential," Notley said.