Thousands of residents in southern Alberta remain without power early Tuesday, as crews hit the roads early following Monday's dump of snow.

The bulk of people affected are southeast of the Lethbridge area, FortisAlberta tells CBC News.

"FortisAlberta is experiencing outages in the eastern part of our service area primarily in the southeast, as a result of wet and heavy snow and galloping lines," the energy provider said Monday evening.

"Severe weather with high winds has resulted in trees on lines and wires down."

At its peak, about 10,000 customers were offline late Monday.

FortisAlberta says crews were out at the crack of dawn Tuesday and an update is expected later this morning.

To report an outage, call 310-9473 (WIRE) or 1-866-717-3113. They can be reached 24 hours a day.