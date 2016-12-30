Calgary police are hoping a photo of a man holding a baby is the key to connecting stolen property with its owners.

Police took to social media with an image of photos albums along with a man in a baseball cap wearing a dark shirt with giraffe imagery.

Police hope someone will recognize this man, who is seen in several of the photos in an album recovered in a recent investigation. (Calgary Police Service)

Police say the man is in several of the photos in the albums.

The property was discovered after a car prowling investigation in District 6, which spans a section of southwest and southeast Calgary.

If you recognize the man, police ask you to contact Cst. S. McKinnon at 403-428-6600.