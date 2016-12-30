Calgary police are hoping a photo of a man holding a baby is the key to connecting stolen property with its owners.
Police took to social media with an image of photos albums along with a man in a baseball cap wearing a dark shirt with giraffe imagery.
Police say the man is in several of the photos in the albums.
The property was discovered after a car prowling investigation in District 6, which spans a section of southwest and southeast Calgary.
If you recognize the man, police ask you to contact Cst. S. McKinnon at 403-428-6600.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Third Christmas Eve crash victim dies from injuries
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Tesla puts car charging station in Fort MacLeod