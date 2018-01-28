A man has been taken to Foothills Hospital following an officer-involved shooting in the southwest Calgary community of Kingsland on Saturday evening.

At approximately 9 p.m., police were called out to an apartment building near 608 68 Avenue S.W. for a disturbance.

They arrived to find a man in his 40s who was agitated and shouting and who may have been armed, police said.

Police were called to a home in the 600 block of 68th Avenue S.W. on Saturday evening. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Police attempted to speak with the resident, and after 30 minutes of negotiating, the man jumped from a second-story balcony and confronted the officers.

At 9:30, CPS said, in a release, that an officer-involved shooting occurred.

No officers were injured.

Police said the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team was notified and will be investigating.

Police said at 9:30 p.m. on Saturday there was an officer-involved shooting outside this residence in Kingsland. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

The street where the incident occurred is known to the Calgary Police Service.

In 2016, police raided a residence on the 600 block of 68 Avenue S.W. as part of a months-long drug trafficking probe that prompted two suspects to take off on foot, discarding drugs as they ran, CPS said at the time.

And in 2012, CPS was called to the same home to investigate a suspicious death.