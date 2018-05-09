Replica handgun, body armour stolen from Calgary police recruit's truck

Handcuffs, body armour and a fake gun used for training are among the items that are missing after a Calgary police recruit's truck was broken into this week.

Police said in a release that the 2015 Dodge Ram was parked in the 0-100 block of Skyview Point Rise N.E. between 4 p.m. Monday and 7 a.m. Tuesday.

Inside the truck was the recruit's duty bag, which was stolen.

The bag held handcuffs, keys, soft body armour marked with "FTT" on the back, a duty belt, flashlight, baton and a locked case containing what police described as an "inert" 40-calibre Glock and three 15-round magazines.

Police said the replica gun mimics the size and weight of a real weapon, but does not use live ammunition.

The bottom and grip of the gun is red, and the top of the slide and barrel is black.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact the police non-emergency line, 403-266-1234.