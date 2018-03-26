A 35-year-old man has been charged after police chased a semi tractor-trailer from Red Deer to Airdrie, Alta., on Friday night, as it smashed into parked vehicles, swerved dangerously and even raced on after damaging its tires on a spike belt.

Police used a spike belt to try to stop the semi and even deployed a helicopter and tactical unit as they chased the tractor-trailer.

RCMP said Monday that Robert Moench, of no fixed address, faces 10 charges, including:

Failure to remain at the scene of an accident (2 counts).

Operation of a motor vehicle while being pursued by police.

Dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.

Assault of a peace officer.

Possession of stolen property over $5,000.

Uttering threats to cause bodily harm.

Airdrie RCMP allege the truck was stolen in Red Deer at about 9:45 p.m.

They say the driver used it to smash into multiple parked vehicles.

Police put out a spike belt but, despite damaging the vehicle's tires, the device didn't stop the truck.

The RCMP emergency response team and Calgary police tactical team were used to stop a stolen semi in Airdrie. (RCMP)

It drove southbound on Highway 2, turning onto Highway 2A to go through Crossfield. It then turned to enter Airdrie.

The truck could be seen swerving and driving dangerously along the highway.

Stolen semi truck1:00

"The semi's front tire was completely destroyed yet the vehicle continued to move," spokesperson Const. Daniel Martin said in a release Monday.

A helicopter and teams from both RCMP and the Calgary Police Service were able to stop the truck on 40th Avenue S.W. in Airdrie.

No one was injured.

Martin told CBC News on Saturday that police believed this to be "just another senseless vehicle theft," not due to drugs or alcohol.

Moench, who is in custody, is due to appear in provincial court on Thursday.