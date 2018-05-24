Calgary police to close Market Mall community station

The Calgary Police Service will close its community station at Market Mall at the end of June.

A review found the station wasn't receiving enough calls for service to justify maintaining full-time positions at that location, police said in a release.

Coun. Ward Sutherland, who sits on the police commission, says resources should go where they're needed.

"A lot of people are saying in the feedback that I get, that we're seeing, is that they want to see officers, so getting more front line and seeing more cars on the street on a regular basis gives that confidence, too," he said.

Times have changed

The Market Mall resources will temporarily be reallocated to support the District 7 office in Country Hills.

The Calgary Police Service closed two other community stations in District 6 in south Calgary in 2016, redeploying officers to busier districts.

The community station at Chinook Centre mall will remain in operation. Sutherland says it's his understanding the call numbers are substantially higher at that location.

Police say in addition to going to the District 7 office at 11955 Country Village Link N.E., Calgarians can also report several crimes online, and ask police-related questions via social media on Facebook or on Twitter and Instagram @calgarypolice.

"The way in which CPS members interact with the community has evolved since the Market Mall Community Station opened," police said.