Two flight instructors from Mount Royal University were killed in a plane crash northwest of Calgary on Monday evening.

RCMP were alerted to a crash in the Waiparous area just before 6 p.m. MT. It had been witnessed by the crew of another plane, police said.

Several emergency crews searched the area, including the STARS air ambulance service, finding the downed twin-engine aircraft near the junction of Highway 40 and Highway 579, said Cpl. Curtis Peters.

"Investigators from the RCMP as well as STARS, and military and civilian aircraft, made attempts to find the scene," he said.

"They did locate the crash site. There were two people on board at the time of the crash, and unfortunately there were no survivors in this."

Late Monday night, Mount Royal University president David Docherty issued a statement confirming that the crash involved a plane from the school's aviation program.

"This is a devastating loss for the entire Mount Royal University community," he said. "Our deepest sympathy goes out to the family, friends, colleagues and students of these two instructors.



"Our immediate focus is on supporting those affected. Services have been made available to all students and instructors impacted by this tragedy."

Transporation Safety Board investigators are expected to arrive at the crash scene at first light this morning.

​