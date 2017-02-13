The RCMP say they're searching for a missing plane after reports of a crash west of Calgary came in around at 5:55 p.m. on Monday.

There aren't many details at this time, but police said the crash reportedly took place somewhere east of Highway 40.

"The crash was witnessed by another aircraft and reported to authorities," said RCMP in a news release.

"RCMP are responding to the remote area and attempting to locate the crash with the assistance of military and civilian aircraft."

It's not known what type of aircraft it was or how many were on board.

Calgary police confirm the HAWCS helicopter is part of the search.

More to come.