Health authorities are warning people and pets to stay out of Pine Coulee Reservoir south of Calgary due to an algae bloom.

Drinking or wading in blue-green algae, also called cyanobacteria, can cause a skin irritation, rash, sore throat, sore red eyes, swollen lips, fever, nausea, vomiting and diarrhea.

The algae is naturally occurring and looks like "scum, grass clippings, fuzz or globs on the surface of water," according to the advisory.

It can blue-green in colour, as well as greenish-brown, brown or pinkish-red. It often smells musty or like grass.

"Weather and wind conditions can cause algae blooms to move from one location in the reservoir to another," the notice said. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.

The water is not safe to drink and fish from the reservoir shouldn't be eaten or fed to pets.

Water in the nearby Town of Claresholm remains safe to drink.