Two people are dead and two were injured after a two-vehicle collision near Pincher Creek Saturday morning, police say.

RCMP were called to Highway 3 just east of the Highway 6 turnoff at about 11:30 a.m.

An eastbound SUV struck a westbound minivan after the minivan crossed the centre line, police said in a media release.

"The driver and front seat passenger in the minivan succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased at the scene," police said.

"Two other passengers in the van have been transported to the Pincher Creek hospital with serious injuries."

As police continued to investigate Saturday afternoon, traffic was diverted about five kilometres east of the Highway 6 turnoff.

Police say road conditions were a factor in the crash.