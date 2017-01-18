Thieves in a busted-up RV pulled off a late-night heist in southern Alberta and made off with untold kilos — of coins.

The automated payment machine at the Silver Spray Car Wash in Pincher Creek was the target of the relatively low-value theft, according to police.

"Several hundred dollars' worth of coins were stolen from the machine," RCMP said in a release.

Two men and a woman arrived at the unattended car wash on the evening of Friday, Jan. 13, in what police described as an "older model motor home," and their caper was caught on security cameras.

The crew damaged an overhead door at the car wash as they pulled the large vehicle into a wash bay and then broke into the payment machine.

Police released images of the three perpetrators and their vehicle and are asking anyone with information about the incident to call Pincher Creek RCMP at 403-627-6010 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.