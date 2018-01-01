A multi-car pileup has shut down the southbound lanes of Deerfoot Trail just south of Memorial Drive, according to Calgary police.

The accident took place around 9:15 a.m. on Monday and police said they anticipate the road will be closed for at least two to three hours.

Adam Loria with Calgary EMS said crews assessed 18 people involved in the crash and took four to hospital, all with non-life-threatening injuries.

Roads in Calgary have been slick since extremely cold temperatures mixed with heavy snow over the holidays.