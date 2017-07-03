Someone caused $25,000 in damage to a wind turbine on the Piikani First Nation in southern Alberta by shooting it multiple times with a high-powered rifle, according to police.

Piikani RCMP asked the public for help Monday in identifying the culprit.

They said a technician discovered bullet holes while doing service on the Weather Dancer wind turbine on June 12.

The turbine is believed to have been shot sometime between April 18 and May 31.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to contact the Piikani RCMP or contact Crime Stoppers.

Piikani is about 200 kilometres south of Calgary.

In February, RCMP said someone shot a different wind turbine at a nearby TransAlta generating site, just south of Fort Macleod.