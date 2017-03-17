Alberta RCMP are sounding the alarm about a new scam directed at supporters of the STARS Lottery.
The Nanton detachment said it received complaints after a man purporting to be from the lottery — which supports air ambulance service in the province — told people they won a prize.
The only catch: those winners had to send in money to claim their prize.
STARS Lottery said it would never ask for funds to claim prizes.
If you receive a suspicious call, email or text, RCMP say not to provide any personal information and to contact the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.
Anyone with information regarding the STARS scam is asked to contact their local RCMP detachment.
