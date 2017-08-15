Albertans are being warned to be extra careful about phone scams as they head off on vacations this summer — including con artists pretending to represent airlines like Air Canada and trying to get credit card information.

"If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is," said Cpl. Curtis Peters with Alberta RCMP.

Albertans are being targeted by scammers pretending to represent airlines like Air Canada, usually trying to get credit card information from their victims, according to Peters.

"If you're getting unsolicited calls, I would consider that to be almost always a scam," he said.

CBC Calgary was contacted by one man who got a call this month claiming to be from an Air Canada employee.

He was told his flights, booked through a third party site, had changed and he needed to confirm his credit card information in order to be issued a $389 refund on taxes.

The man called Air Canada and found out there were no flight changes and that it was an attempted scam.

Air Canada says anyone receiving a suspicious call should never disclose sensitive information, hang up and call the airline on an official number.

"By doing that, you'll make sure that if there are any changes, you're getting the amount you're supposed to instead of having this random person from who knows where that contacts you over the phone," said Peters.

"If you are legitimately getting a refund, they would already have your information on file," Peters said.

As well as reporting incidents to police, people can also report suspicious emails and phone calls to the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre.