'Morally despicable' former Young Canadians staffer sentenced to 10 years for teen sex abuses

Former Young Canadians staffer Philip Heerema was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Wednesday after pleading guilty to eight sex abuse charges against six victims earlier in the year.

The sentence in Calgary was put forward in a joint recommendation between the Crown and defence on Tuesday.

Heerema pleaded guilty mid-trial in January to eight teen sex abuse offences, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, child pornography and luring against six victims.

He was employed with The Young Canadians, who perform in the Calgary Stampede grandstand show every year. One offence dates back to 1992, while the others span a nine-year period from 2005 to 2014.

During the sentencing, Judge Larry Ackerl said he hoped Heerema would seek counselling that was recommended by a doctor.

Judge questions whether Heerema is remorseful

The judge said Heerema downplays his offences and questioned whether he is remorseful for his actions. Ackerl also cited the prolonged period of time over which the offences occurred.

"His calculated conduct was morally despicable and ultimately criminal," said Ackerl.

The 55-year-old admitted during his trial to using his position with the youth performance school to turn his friendships with the senior male singers and dancers into sexual relationships.

The identities of the victims are protected under a publication ban.

Heerema's crimes are outlined in an agreed statement of facts.

Convinced students to strip, masturbate as 'workout plan'

In one instance, Heerema requested photos of a student's tan lines while he was on vacation with his family and received them. In another he requested and received nude photos.

Heerema also convinced a student to masturbate in front of him under the pretext of a "workout plan."

In that last example, Heerema also admitted to surreptitiously filming one of the masturbation sessions, leading to the child pornography charge.

In another case, Heerema told a student that he had to exercise naked in front of him so that he could set up a workout plan. He then continued to ask the student to work out naked in order to track his progress.

During these sessions, Heerema would poke and prod the student, touching him under the pretext of evaluating his muscle development.

When the Young Canadians were planning a trip to Disneyland, Heerema texted that student to say once they got there, they could have a masturbation contest to see who could ejaculate first, according to the statement.

Once there, Heerema initiated that contest.

Things escalated from there to include mutual oral sex sessions. At one point Heerema penetrated the student with his finger.

Heerema also insinuated himself into the student's personal life and made him feel guilty about breaking off contact.

The statement of facts highlight how Heerema would prepare targeted students, warming them up by contacting them under the guise of professional development or as a friend and mentor.

He would then escalate the conversations and would use pressure to convince them not to come forward if they were second-guessing the conversations or encounters.

Devastating impact

The crimes had a profound impact on the students.

On Tuesday, a mother of one of the victims read his impact statement in court.

"The part of me that was motivated and ambitious is gone," read the statement, adding that the victim dropped out of university and has been seeking counselling.

The victim said that as someone who used to consider Heerema "a great friend and mentor," he takes comfort in knowing that, in coming forward four years ago, other young men have been saved.

In her own victim-impact statement, the mother called Heerema a "skilled hunter" who refined his activities to "zero in on his targets."