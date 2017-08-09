It takes a serious set of pipes to tackle musical theater classics like The Music of the Night and All I Ask of You. Luckily for Phantom of the Opera fans, Derrick Davis doesn't disappoint.

Davis is the trained opera singer playing the title role of the Phantom in Broadway Across Canada's production of The Phantom of the Opera, which opens in Calgary on Wednesday night.

He is also the first man of African and Latin descent to play the role of the Phantom and Davis said his heritage has helped him bring a unique dimension to the character.

"I think as an actor it just informs a little bit of the character of the Phantom a little bit," Davis told the Calgary Homestretch. "It gives (the Phantom) another layer, you know?

"Being somebody of colour in this country can sometimes be a little bit challenging and so the Phantom's life is riddled with challenges, you know. So it make it a little bit similar."

The man behind the mask

The Phantom is possibly best known for his iconic mask, a prop Davis had a little difficulty adjusting to.

"The first time I put it on it was a little bit claustrophobic," he said. "But after that, I'm at the point now where when I'm getting ready for the show if I don't have the mask on I feel exposed, you know?

"And once I have it on I feel like I'm in character completely."

Derrick Davis brings his formal opera training to Broadway Across Canada's production of The Phantom of the Opera. (CBC)

The curtain first rose on The Phantom of the Opera more than 30 years ago. Broadway Across Canada's take on the show will stay true to the original script but Davis said the special effects, lighting and explosions have been updated for the 21st century.

"Oh I won't give it away but I'll tell you this, if you've seen it before you've never seen it like this," Davis said.

The Phantom of the Opera runs until Aug. 20 at the Jubilee Auditorium. Tickets are available online.