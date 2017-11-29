PETA protests Canada Goose

Air Date: Nov 29, 2017 8:09 PM MT

PETA protests Canada Goose0:43

Stay Connected with CBC News

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

Mainly sunny

7°C

Friday

Sunny

5°C

Saturday

Sunny

3°C

Sunday

Chance of flurries

1°C

Monday

Sunny

1°C

More Weather

Don't Miss