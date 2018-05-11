Police seek 4 persons of interest in multi-city homicide investigation

Calgary police, Edmonton police and the RCMP are hoping the public can identify four persons of interest related to a homicide investigation with possible organized crime ties to both cities.

Two people were fatally shot at in a car parked outside their residence on Redstone Manor N.E. in Calgary on Sept. 20, 2016, police said in a release on Friday. Their five-year-old son was also in the car at the time but was not hurt.

"The child, to my understanding, is still with family and doing well considering the circumstances," said acting Staff Sgt. Kurt Jacobs of the Calgary police.

Police are looking for one person of interest in that incident.

Then on Oct. 7, 2016, a 30-year-old man was found dead in the driveway of a Rapperswill residence in Edmonton. He died from multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Police hope to talk with three people of interest in the Edmonton case.

"We do believe these attacks were orchestrated by a known organized crime group based out of Calgary," said Jacobs, who is with the homicide unit.

"It was planned, it was deliberate, and obviously it was more than one individual purposefully committing these acts."

Jacobs said police do not believe the victims in the Calgary and Edmonton shootings were involved in the organized crime group, or were known to each other.

As the matter is before the courts, Jacobs was not able to give specific details on how police know the two cases are connected.

Jacobs said the four persons of interest are likely to be found in Calgary, Edmonton and Vancouver. Police are asking for the public's help in confirming their identities, confirming what vehicles the individuals drive and their whereabouts on the days in question.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.