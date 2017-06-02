Calgary police are investigating after pepper spray was released in a movie theatre at Chinook Centre.

Emergency workers were called to the Cineplex just after 8:30 p.m.Thursday.

Paramedics assessed coughing movie goers while police interviewed witnesses.

Dan Khavkin was watching Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales in the theatre when he felt like he couldn't breathe.

"It was really weird. Towards the end of the movie we all started feeling irritations in our chests and our throats. We all just started coughing."

He said he fled the theatre with his friends and others followed.

Khavkin said he had a similar feeling earlier in the night when walking by Chapters.

As compensation for missing the movie and waiting to talk with police officers, theatre goers got free tickets, Khavkin said.

A spokesperson for EMS said no one was injured, although some people suffered minor irritation.