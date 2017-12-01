Alberta RCMP are asking the pickup truck driver who hit a woman and her dog in Penhold to come forward.

The woman was seriously injured in the collision and the dog had to be put down because of the severity of its injuries.

It happened around 5 p.m. on Thursday, according to police, in the alley behind the home at 170 Dundee Crescent.

"The victim noted a vehicle heading toward her and her dog and not slowing down," RCMP said in a release.

"The victim attempted to rescue her dog and in the process both the victim and her dog were struck."

Police said the driver then fled the scene.

'Do the right thing'

The 57-year-old victim was taken to the Red Deer hospital for treatment of injuries police described as serious but not life-threatening.

RCMP said they "encourage the driver of this vehicle to do the right thing, come forward, and report this collision to police."

Anyone else who has information about the collision is asked to call the Innisfail RCMP at 403-227-3342 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.tipsubmit.com.

Penhold is about 120 kilometres north of Calgary.