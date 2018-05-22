Truck driver hits 2 women in Acadia, killing 1 and seriously injuring the other

An elderly woman was killed and another woman was seriously injured when they were both hit by a pickup truck in southeast Calgary on Tuesday morning.

Police said emergency crews were called at about 11 a.m. to 97th Avenue and Acadia Drive S.E., where the driver of a silver Dodge pickup truck had struck two pedestrians.

An elderly woman was killed at the scene, according to paramedics.

Another woman was taken to Foothills hospital in life-threatening condition.

Police investigate after a woman was killed while crossing Acadia Drive at 97th Avenue S.E. Another woman was rushed to hospital. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Paul Cyganik, who lives in the community of Acadia, says he has been concerned about vehicles speeding in the area for some time.

"Everybody speeds down here. They really come off the lights at Southland and Acadia and they just roar right down here, and they'll go two, three blocks down until it curves until they actually slow down," he said. "And they'll only slow down for the curve."

Speed limits should be lowered along that stretch of road, says Cyganik.

"Perhaps to 40 [kilometres an hour] maybe even 30 kilometres an hour," he said. "Even in the back alley, it's supposed to be 15 kilometres an hour, everybody does 50, they just zoom. Everybody is in too much of a hurry these days."