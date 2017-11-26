A man was rushed to Foothills hospital after he was hit by a C-Train in downtown Calgary Saturday night .

According to EMS, emergency crews were called to the area of Macleod Trail and Seventh Avenue S.E. near the City Hall station shortly before 9 p.m.

The man's injuries were said to be critical and life-threatening, but he has been upgraded to stable.

Calgary Transit said because of the incident, trains were not able to travel through the core of the city and shuttle buses were in place to connect riders to Erlton/Bridgeland and Sunnyside stations.

Seventh Avenue has since reopened to transit service.