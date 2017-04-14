A pedestrian in his 60s has died after being struck by a vehicle at an intersection in southeast Calgary Friday morning.

Around 11:15 a.m., emergency crews were called to the intersection of 52 Street S.E. and McIvor Boulevard in the community of Copperfield for reports of a collision between a Toyota Camry and a Pontiac Grand Am.

"As the driver of the Toyota made the turn, it struck the driver's side of the Pontiac, causing the driver of that vehicle to lose control. The Pontiac continued eastward and struck a concrete island on the southeast corner of the intersection," police said in a news release.

A pedestrian, a 66-year-old man, standing on the island waiting to cross the street was also hit by the Pontiac."

A spokesman for Calgary EMS said the pedestrian was found in critical condition at the scene.

"Paramedics initiated some early efforts in terms of resuscitation but eventually made the unfortunate decision that he was to be declared deceased and he was not transported from the scene," the spokesman said.

None of the occupants from the two vehicles involved in the collision required hospital transport.

Police, who are looking for witnesses, said speed may have been a factor in the collision.

Roads in the area were temporarily closed as police conducted their investigation.