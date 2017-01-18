Three options for a new pedestrian bridge near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary are under consideration.

The $7-million bridge is meant to improve pedestrian and cyclist access to pathways in the area and to the new bus rapid transit (BRT) station that will be built at the corner of 14th Street and 90th Avenue S.W.

A pathway on the northwest corner of the intersection connects with the Glenmore Reservoir pathway system and an off-leash dog area runs along the east side of 14th Street, adjacent to the community of Haysboro.

At the southwest corner of the intersection is the Calgary Jewish Community Centre, which includes a recreation complex that is slated for expansion.

Coun. Brian Pincott said the city is also looking at selling some surplus land around Glenmore Landing, which could be redeveloped by RioCan, which owns the shopping centre.

The funds from the sale could then help cover the cost of the bridge.

"It works better for Glenmore Landing and it certainly works better for the city and the taxpayer, to be able to get money out of lands that are sitting there and not being used," Pincott said.

Three possible locations for the bridge, outlined in red in the diagrams below, are being considered.

This is option 1

The 1st of 3 options being considered for a pedestrian overpass near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary. (City of Calgary)

This is option 2

The 2nd of 3 options being considered for a pedestrian overpass near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary. (City of Calgary)

And this is option 3

The 3rd of 3 options being considered for a pedestrian overpass near Glenmore Landing in southwest Calgary. (City of Calgary)

Preliminary design work on the bridge is underway and construction of the span and the new BRT route is expected to happen in 2018 and 2019.