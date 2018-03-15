A hardcore criminal says it was a mental health diagnosis by a jail doctor that allowed him to turn his life around. His transformational journey is now in book form to hopefully inspire others.

Paul LaPointe was in and out of jails for years. He spent a decade working for the Mafia in Toronto, involved in a laundry list of criminal activity.

"I found myself in situations where I didn't know whether I was ever going to get out of them," LaPointe told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday.

"I couldn't hold down a job. I couldn't keep a girlfriend. I was making enemies in every town I lived in, so I had to continuously move along. But I always ended up in the same situations. We stole everything. Anything that could go on a truck, we stole it."

LaPointe just published a book about his journey, From Cell to Sanity.

He says one caring doctor diagnosed him with bipolar I, a mental health disorder that causes depression and mood elevation.

"There was a really good doctor at Wilkinson Road jail [Victoria, B.C.]. He started treating me with lithium," LaPointe said, noting that didn't work for him.

"Then he started me on Seroquel. I noticed within a week I wasn't so depressed, I could start to think a bit clearer. I take 125 milligrams daily now, but I sleep and function well and my mind is clear. I found sanity."

His advice today is don't take no for an answer when it comes to diagnosis and treatment.

"Seek proper treatment. Continue to go to doctors until you find one that can help you, and don't give up on yourself. Don't resort to alcohol and drugs to medicate yourself. Those behaviours will just bring you back to where you were. In my case, it brought me back to prison."

Beautiful relationship, beautiful future

And he's now found love that was right in front of him all along.

"I have this beautiful lady in life now. I am getting married next summer. I have known this lady for 20 years. There are no skeletons in the closet. She knows everything about me. She saw me make the front page many times in my life," he said.

"Now we have a beautiful relationship and a beautiful future and that would never have been possible without medication and treatment."

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener.