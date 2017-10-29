The last time actor Patrick Brown lived in Calgary was 1998-ish, but he's returned from his home near Niagara, Ont., returning to one of his favourite productions.

"I think we may have broadened a lot of people's horizons when they weren't actually expecting their horizons to be broadened," Brown told Daybreak Alberta this weekend of his time with the Stage West production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show in roughly 2004.

"I want to say, we did the show for three months. Best. Time. Ever. There could not be a show that is more fun to do than this."

Brown has returned to Calgary to play the role of Frank N. Furter in the cult classic as a fundraiser for the Alberta Playwrights' Network last night.

Patrick Brown returned to Calgary to play the role of Frank N. Furter in the Alberta Playwrights' Network fundraiser production of The Rocky Horror Picture Show, last night. (Submitted by Patrick Brown)

He resume is rich from a national tour of Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, a six-year run as Scar on Broadway in The Lion King and being a regular at the Shaw Festival.

Brown says Rocky Horror is sometimes misunderstood.

"A lot of people that came to see the show were surprised at how much fun it actually is, because it has a reputation for being naughty and that naughtiness gets overplayed when in fact it is just silly, silly fun," Brown said of the Stage West production.

"For the most part, once people experience the show, they realize that it is just an excuse to be ridiculous."

Brown says his education has been outside of the classroom.

"Formal education is just not good for me," he said.

"Now, if you don't have letters after your name, you are no one. But there was a time when apprenticing as an actor was the only way you could be an actor. I did it the old fashioned way. I didn't go to theatre school, I just started working as much as I could and learned from the people that I worked with and I was lucky to work with amazing people. That was my university."

He says his craft has weaved its way into all aspects of his personal life.

"It's not a life, it's a lifestyle," Brown said.

"Someone said, 'Human beings should know a little bit of everything because specialization is for insects.' Actors need to know a little bit of everything because you don't ever know who you are going to be playing and what world they live in, and what circumstances they come from. To be an actor has just made me incredibly curious about the world at large and I have tried to use the planet as my university."

And it's the friends he made when he lived in Calgary, that continue to make the city feel like home.

"When I drive around I am not sure exactly where I am because the entire landscape has changed," he said with a laugh.

"The city has changed, the pace of the city has changed, the economy has changed several times since I have been away, but that community, that theatre community and the people who were here when I started my career, are still here and they are my friends and they are my peers and mentors. That part of it feels like home."

