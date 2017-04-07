Parks Canada officials are trying to figure out how three young black bear cubs got trapped in a washroom just off the Trans-Canada Highway.

The cubs were found April 1 at the Vermilion Lakes facility just west of the Banff townsite.

There was no mother bear on site and no signs of any other bears in the area, Parks Canada said. It's not known where the cubs came from.

Parks Canada released this picture of the bear cubs, which are now in the care of parks staff. (Parks Canada )

They are now in the care of Parks Canada.

Wardens are looking at several options, including relocating the cubs to a rehabilitation facility or a certified zoo.

Anyone with information about the bears is asked to call Parks Canada at 403-760-1570.