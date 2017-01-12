Two paramedics were injured while responding to a call in the southwest Calgary community of Parkhill this morning, according to an EMS spokesman.

It happened around 8:30 a.m. and both paramedics have been transported to hospital, the spokesman said.

Police are also responding to the residential area and say an offender is inside a house and officers are trying to convince him to come out.

Numerous Calgary police vehicles have responded to the area near Stanley Road and 39th Avenue S.W.

Police said they were only aware of one paramedic who was injured and said the injuries were minor.

