With just a few taps on the phone, a new app connects drivers with parking spaces around Calgary.

Maggie Young, founder of Park Champ, told the Calgary Eyeopener on Thursday the app is just in time for Lilac Festival and the Calgary Stampede.

"It's useful for anyone looking for parking in busy places around the city, like downtown if you are going to work or students looking to park near universities," she said.

Owners can sign up for free and list their unused stall for a maximum of $15 per day. Driveways can be listed.

Drivers can book up to a week in advance to secure their spot.

However, the app doesn't work for city property, street parking or in garages — though Young says they are working on expanding the app to work in underground or gated garages.

The app is free to download, and a portion from each transaction goes to Park Champ.

Young says so far there are 60 locations signed up within Calgary.

You can book your space ahead of time, and avoid circling around the block looking for a spot. (Park Champ)

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener