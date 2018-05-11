750 site RV park planned for Buffalo Lake one step closer to reality

A controversial development on the shores of Buffalo Lake is one step closer to reality, after a dispute between two summer villages and Stettler County was resolved.

The Paradise Shores RV park will see 750 sites built on land that sits between the villages of Rochon Sands and Whitesands, about 80 kilometres east of Red Deer.

Prior to the dispute resolution process, the plan was for 1,000 RV sites to be built — after an original proposal for 800.

After the agreement with the villages, the county council approved the project pending a development permit and meeting certain conditions.

"It's resolved as far as the councils go. I don't think the public and ratepayers are very happy about it," said Darrell Hicke, a Calgarian who owns a cabin in Whitesands. He's a vocal opponent of the project.

"One of the contentious issues here is that the number that was agreed to by the councils was never vetted or brought forward to the public."

Want much smaller project

Residents and property owners in the area have been fighting a pitched battle against the project, turning out in droves at a public meeting on the project and vastly outnumbering supporters in a letter-writing campaign.

They want a much smaller project.

"We had a little straw poll on our Facebook page and the vast majority said at least under 200 or 250 sites would have been acceptable," said Hicke.

Darrell Hicke has been a vocal opponent of the Paradise Shores development. (Dan McGarvey/CBC)

"So, you know, if the developer can't make money at that, well that's his choice, but it would have fit with the size and density levels in this area."

County says hands were tied

Larry Clarke is the Reeve of the county and says there was nothing they could do, given the current inter-municipal development plan signed by the villages and the county.

"So yes, it's progressed as it should with the way things were put at that point. We're living within what had been developed a few years ago," said Clarke.

"It is totally within the scope of what was shown in the IDP. I just don't think anyone thought anything of that magnitude would be coming to Buffalo Lake."

Clarke says he thinks the IDP will be re-examined in the wake of the Paradise Shores approval and says it has taught him the importance of expecting the unexpected when crafting long-term policies.

Future challenges

Hicke, meanwhile, says he'll continue to fight the project at the development permit stage and beyond.

"I don't know what else we can do other than now look at forming a group, raising money and taking this to a legal challenge now," he said.

Paradise Shores has been pre-selling 35-year leases for the project and still says it will be partially open by this summer.

When contacted by CBC News, White Sands Mayor Lorne Thurston declined to be interviewed, while Rochon Sands Mayor Dan Hiller did not answer phone calls.

RV Sites Canada president David Hamm did not respond to requests for comment.