A parachutist caused major problems at the Calgary International Airport early Monday evening, flying a powered parachute in the path of planes.

RCMP say the parachute was spotted flying over the areas of south Airdrie and Balzac, resulting in flights being diverted from landing in Calgary.

The control tower at the airport called the RCMP.

"Calgary Police were also alerted. The HAWCS helicopter was in the air and upon the operator seeing the helicopter he was able to land quite promptly," said Const. Dan Martin with Airdrie RCMP.

RCMP wouldn't say what the man was doing.

The incident is still under investigation and police are working with Transport Canada.

No criminal charges or fines have been laid at this time.

According to Transport Canada, to fly a powered parachute you need a minimum 20 hours of ground-school training followed by an 80-question written exam.