Calgary police hope this dark photo of a minivan will generate tips from the public that will help them figure out who killed Louie Mojica in the northwest community of Panorama Hills last year.

Mojica was found, shot, in the front seat of a Dodge Charger in the 200 block of Panamount Way N.W. just after midnight on Aug. 12, 2016.

He died at the scene.

Investigators say they have now confirmed that several people were involved in the shooting and they were in a mid-2000s, dark blue Ford Freestar van at the time.

Police released a photo of the van Friday.

Anyone who may have seen the vehicle around the time of the homicide is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or the homicide unit tip line at 403-428-8877.

Tips can also be left anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.

Police said they are still working to piece together the motive for the shooting but they believe it was a targeted attack.