Puppies as young as 11 weeks old were treated to a special concert by the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra Wednesday.

The canines are being trained to become certified assistance dogs with the Pacific Assistance Dogs Society.

By exposing the puppies to loud and diverse social environments early in life, trainers hope to instill in the dogs the ability to be steady companions for their partners as they go about their day-to-day activities.

