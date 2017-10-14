The Alberta town of Oyen, about 200 kilometres north of Medicine Hat, will break ground later this month on the first phase of a new transportation hub, big news for a place with a population of 1,001.

"Our schools' populations were declining and we hope this is going to be a boost for that," said Mayor Doug Jones.

"It takes about 30 trucks to keep this operation going and so there's all that spinoff effects for big trucks, tires, meals and all those types of things, motel rooms."

The first phase, costing $2.1 million, focused on upgrading the existing train tracks, construction of new tracks and preparation of the site.

The transload and rail logistics park will eventually manage up to 2,500 cars each year, shipping products that range from drilling sand and pipes to specialty grains and pulse crops to industrial construction equipment.

'Pretty excited'

"Not very often a small town like this can land something like this and where it will make a significance to the town, so I'm pretty excited about it," said Jones.

"Been mayor for going on 13 years here now and this is the most significant thing we've had, been able to put together here for everybody."

The park's first tenant is a drilling sand distribution terminal.

Jones says there's interest from a couple of tubular pipe companies, a potential for a lentils plant, and opportunities for whichever company wins the bid to put a wind farm in the region.

The official opening of the first phase is October 24.