All three Calgary police officers who are accused of using excessive force during an arrest that left a man with broken ribs and a collapsed lung have now testified in their own defence and each said Clayton Prince was resisting.

Const. Mike Sandalack told provincial court Judge Margaret Keelaghan that he joined the arrest of Prince because he believed fellow officers were in danger and that the suspect might be armed.

Sandalack, James Othen and Kevin Humfrey are on trial for assault causing bodily harm. Othen and Humfrey are also charged with mischief related to false statements the two officers are alleged to have made after the incident. Othen faces an additional charge of assault with a weapon for allegedly digging a key into Prince's neck.

The officers were responding to the scene just off Macleod Trial on July 30, 2016, after Prince ran from Const. Derrick Matkar during a traffic stop.

When he arrived, Sandalack said he saw a fellow officer, Const. Chris Harris, with his service weapon drawn and pointed at Prince.

"My immediate concern was that Const. Harris had viewed a weapon on Mr. Prince," Sandalack testified. "It's odd a police officer would point a firearm at someone who was solely running away."

Sandalack wanted to get Prince — who was "actively kicking his legs, somewhat thrashing about" — in handcuffs as quickly as possible, he said.

The final officer to testify said he delivered one knee strike because Prince was resisting arrest.

In Harris's testimony, he said the officers made "no meaningful attempts" to put the suspect in handcuffs, continuing the beating with their fists and knees instead.

Over the past two days, Othen and Humfrey also testified in their own defence. They admitted their recollections of the arrest differ from a short video that was captured by a police cruiser's dash cam before it was shut off.

An officer who is not facing charges testified earlier in the trial that he accidentally switched off the recording.

Photos show some of the injuries Clayton Prince sustained when he was arrested by Calgary police officers who now face criminal charges. (Clayton Prince)

The video shows Prince on the ground with his hands on his head before Othen jumps on the then-suspect's back with his knees and begins punching.

Othen said he believed he was in the fight of his life at the time and that his stress and anxiety levels were "at an all-time high." He testified he "didn't do anything excessive that day."

Prosecutor Jim Stewart suggested the officers used "tremendous force" during the arrest and then "cooked up a story" about Prince resisting them.

Other officers have testified the three accused constables delivered "extremely excessive force" to Prince during the arrest.

One officer said Othen and Sandalack's "extremely excessive" force involved knee strikes. Another described the arrest as "violent" and "out of control."

Defence lawyers Alain Hepner, Paul Brunnen and David Butcher are representing the three officers. They are expected to call a psychologist on Wednesday who is an expert on false memories.

Othen and Humfrey are suspended without pay while Sandalack is on administrative duties.