Three orphaned Calgary children who were forced to drink their own vomit and "tortured" with needles, lighters and barbecue forks will testify at an assault trial for their aunt and uncle that began Monday, according to the prosecution.

The children's parents were killed in a car crash in the U.S. in 2006 and the kids were adopted afterward by their aunt and uncle, who moved them to Calgary.

A publication ban was ordered on the accused's names in order to protect the identity of the children, who are now in care.

The couple are on trial for charges of assault with a weapon, among other abuse-related offences.

Girl's tongue burned with lighter, investigators told

The children were 13, seven and six — two older girls and a younger boy — when the middle sister showed up at school with a bruised and swollen face.

A counsellor pulled the girl aside and questioned the child, who "gave detailed recollection of abuse" that she and her siblings had suffered for years, said prosecutor William Tran in his opening statement to Court of Queen's Bench Justice Sandy Park.

Police and social services became involved.

The children were removed from their home and questioned.

One of the children told investigators her tongue was burned with a lighter and she was forced to drink her own vomit.

Children faced 'torture,' Crown says

Tran told court the evidence will show the kids suffered punches, kicks to the head and body, and were thrown in cold showers.

"[The aunt and uncle] would use various utensils from the home including wooden spoons, belts, electrical cords, needles, dish soap and barbecue forks to carry out the torture," said Tran.

The couple would keep the kids home from school and forced them to wear long-sleeved shirts to hide their injuries, according to the prosecution.

It's not known whether defence lawyers Kelsey Sitar and Karen Molle will call their clients to testify in their own defence.

The prosecution team of Tran and Ken McCaffrey will call the three children to testify over the next three days.

The trial is set to last two weeks.