A Calgary man who removed his pants at an Orlando airport and drove a luggage vehicle across the tarmac walked out of a Florida jail on Monday after posting bond.

Richard Hogh, 27, was arrested Friday at the Orlando International Airport after the bizarre incident and charged with trespassing and grand theft.

When asked by American reporters outside the jail about the his arrest, Hogh replied simply, "Don't do crystal meth."

'Had to catch a flight'

Orlando police say the ordeal began when Hogh was kicked off the Chicago-bound flight by United Airlines staff on Friday who found him to be acting erratically.

Hogh initially sat in an unassigned first-class seat and when asked to move, told staff he was a pilot and wanted to sit in the jump seat.

After being removed from the plane, police say Hogh took a service elevator to the tarmac where he removed his pants and climbed into a luggage vehicle, telling the driver he "had to catch a flight."

The driver, fearing for his safety, got off the vehicle and Hogh took off onto an airplane taxiway.

Hogh was subdued by airport firefighters who held him until police arrived.

More joyride than attempt to steal.

On Saturday, an Orange County judge reduced Hogh's bond from $5,100 to $2,600 according to the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

The Sentinel reported the judge said Hogh's actions appeared "more like a joyride on a very expensive piece of equipment" than an attempt to steal the vehicle.