A Calgary man has been arrested in Orlando, Fla., after a pantless joyride across airport tarmac.
According to the Orlando Police Department, Richard Hogh was kicked off a flight to Chicago Friday morning after United Airlines employees found him acting erratically.
Hogh had sat in an unassigned first-class seat, police say. When he was asked to move, Hogh told employees he was a pilot and wanted to sit in the jump seat.
Hogh was removed from the plane, and police say he then got into a service elevator with an airport employee, and rode down to the ground floor.
'Had to catch a flight'
Once off the elevator, police say, Hogh removed his pants, sat in the passenger seat of a luggage vehicle and told the operator he "had to catch a flight."
The driver, fearing for his safety, got off the vehicle — at which point Hogh drove onto an airplane taxiway.
Airport crews followed the vehicle and Hogh was arrested at the airport's fire station.
Carolyn Fennell, a spokeswoman for the airport, told the Orlando Sentinel the incident caused a "ground hold" for planes in the immediate area but it didn't cause any flight delays.
Hogh has been charged with trespassing and grand theft.
