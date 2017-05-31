An opposition member's bill proposing to modernize the Alberta's adoption laws received unanimous support in the Alberta Legislature this week, bringing families one step closer to being able to post profiles of themselves on adoption websites.

The legislation follows provinces like B.C. and Ontario where these types of sites are already legal.

Wildrose MLA Nathan Cooper helped draft the bill and is an adoptive father himself. Here is an edited version of his conversation with the Calgary Eyeopener on Wednesday.

Q: Rarely does a private member's bill from the opposition gets all-party support. Can you describe what it was like during the second reading of this bill?

A: It was exciting. As a politician in Edmonton sometimes you don't feel like every day you have the opportunity to do good. Certainly we are on the road to doing good and will help a lot of families all across the province.

Q: Remind us again what this bill would change about Alberta's adoption process?

A: In Alberta it's against the law for an adoptive family to post their profile on a website.

Many other provinces are able to be there. It puts Alberta families at a disadvantage.

Q: Wasn't the law initially meant to take the popularity contest out of adoption?

A: People used to put ads in a paper looking for a child and put resources outside an adoption agency. So much has changed now. This particular legislation would remove the advertising ban but still requires an adoption agency or a licensed organization to be involved.

Q: The bill gained unanimous support, but there was one person who raised concerns: The NDP MLA for Lethbridge-East, Maria Fitzpatrick. She put up her son for adoption when she was in university. She said she was fearful children like her son would be treated as a commodity. How do you address that?

A: That's always a risk, but we need to be updating and modernizing our legislation as things change and so much has changed. People are connecting through the internet. I think we shouldn't open the floodgates and change everything about the adoption system. However, this legislation will help make adoptions more open and change the conversation around adoption.

As an adoptive dad, I often say I wish we lived in a world where adoption wasn't need. But unfortunately we don't live in that world so we need to do what we can.

Q: What difference would this have made in your life?

A: My adoption occurred through the government. This legislation only helps private adoptions.

Q: What's next for this bill, Third reading?

A: Committee of the whole, where people can present amendments, or proposals to the bill can be addressed. MLA Leela Aheer who sponsored the bill is open to amendments.

The goal is to make the best possible piece of legislation.

We want to have great conversations about how important adoptions are right across our province.

With files from the Calgary Eyeopener