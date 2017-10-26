A teenage fan of British boy band One Direction screamed so loud at a Texas concert that she collapsed both lungs, and a Calgary doctor says it's not as rare as you might think and it can be deadly.

The fan, who was 16 at the time the concert took place three years ago, hasn't been identified, but her case was published in the Journal of Emergency Medicine earlier this month.

The teen wasn't aware of the seriousness of her condition when she went to the emergency room, Dr. Raj Bhardwaj told CBC Calgary News at Six on Tuesday.

"She went in because she was feeling short of breath," Bhardwaj said.

"The [emergency room] doctor did a history on her and found that she was at this One Direction concert, screaming her lungs out, apparently," he said.

Dr. Raj Bhardwaj says collapsed lungs can be deadly if not treated. (CBC)

The fan was admitted to hospital for shortness of breath.

"When [the doctor] went to examine her, he felt what feels like Rice Krispies under the skin of her neck," Bhardwaj said.

"That's called subcutaneous emphysema. She had trapped air in the tissues under her neck. So they did a chest X-ray and found she had air between her lung and the rib cage, that had come out from the lung. That's called a spontaneous pneumothorax.

"She had essentially screamed so loud that she collapsed both her lungs."

Some cases can be deadly

Bhardwaj says collapsed lungs are more common than some people think.

"Screaming is not usually a big risk factor for it but a collapsed lung is actually not that rare," he said.

"We are talking about 20 to 30 cases per 100,000 men and about one to six cases per 100,000 women per year. We don't know why it's more in men than women."

And in some cases, it can be deadly.

"A lung is kind of like a sponge filled with air but it is wrapped in a very thin layer of tissue, kind of like plastic wrap. If that wrap actually gets a little hole in it or a little leak, then air leaks out from the lung into the chest cavity and that pushes down on that lung and collapses it," Bhardwaj said.

"If that leak continues, every time you take a breath you are adding more air to that space and the pressure with every breath rises. The pressure can get so high, that now blood can't return to your heart and that actually can cause cardiac arrest and it kills people all the time, so it can be pretty dangerous."

Bhardwaj says, beyond boy bands, there are other more common risk factors.

"Smoking is your number one risk factor. If you smoke more than a pack a day, you have about a 100 times increased risk to have a spontaneous pneumothorax compared to a non-smoker," he said.

"Things like asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), other lung conditions that can weaken your lungs, those can do it. Being tall and thin can predispose you to it. Anything that increases the pressure inside your chest, so screaming, lifting something really, really heavy, that can do it as well."

