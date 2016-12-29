Motorists and shoppers in Forest Lawn were surprised to see Calgary's hoofed crime-fighters at work this week.

The Calgary Police Service's mounted unit, a specialty team of horses and officers, patrolled International Avenue on Wednesday afternoon.

The unit includes Const. Rob MacLeod and Maverick, the horse.

"We're just like every other police officer that's out there, so we're out doing enforcement but, at the same time, a byproduct of that is public relations and positive public relations," MacLeod said.

"We get citizens coming up to us all the time that just want a picture or just want to say hi or ask us a question."

The unit, which was formed in 1978, is normally a team of four, but at the moment is composed of two mounted officers after a routine procedure led to fatal complications for Ranger the horse.

Robin Koltusky, the facilities and animal care co-ordinator with the Calgary Police mounted unit, joined MacLeod and another officer on Wednesday, training a horse named Vimy.

Horses in the unit have to have "a sensible mind and a solid body," Koltusky said.

"We don't want any spook. The littlest flight reaction possible is ideal, because the stimulus in the city is constant."

The team pulled over a driver who wasn't wearing a seatbelt. After being given a ticket and two warnings for other offences, the driver yelled an expletive and sped off.

A pickup truck driver is stopped for not wearing a seatbelt by the Calgary Police Service's mounted unit. (CBC)

Such a reaction is rare, MacLeod said.

"The horses ... they seem to soften the situation and put people a little more at ease, and it gives them a good story to tell," he said.

"When you're driving around in a police car, when you're walking a beat, you don't normally see that side. People won't just walk up to the side of your police car and want to say 'hi' and take your picture.

"I've heard it said we're the smallest unit with the biggest impact. That's very true."

MacLeod credits the horses, calling them the "stars of the show."

"Without them, we wouldn't have the interactions that we do," he said.

"These guys soften people and they bring out the best in people."