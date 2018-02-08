The carbon monoxide that killed a 12-year-old boy in Airdrie came from an on-demand hot water heater that was not venting properly.

RCMP said in a news release that the matter was not criminal in nature.

The boy was rushed to hospital on Feb. 4 along with two adult family members and the complex where he lived was evacuated. He died around 5 p.m.

RCMP are stressing the importance of smoke alarms and CO detectors.

"Carbon monoxide is a highly poisonous gas often referred to as 'The Silent Killer' as it is invisible, silent and odourless," reads the news release.

"A carbon monoxide detector should be located on every floor of the home and within three to five metres of sleeping quarters."