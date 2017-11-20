Dust off your skates because the massive rink at Olympic Plaza is open and many more around the city are just weeks away from doing the same.

The ice surface is refrigerated, allowing the downtown surface to open despite some warm weather in the forecast.

It's open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily. There's no charge to skate, but the city asks that you keep hockey sticks, toboggans, sleds and strollers off the ice.

Skate rentals and sharpening will be available starting Thursday.

If you prefer to use one of the other city-run facilities, the following rinks open in mid-December:

Big Marlborough Park.

Bowness Park Lagoon.

Carburn Park.

Prairie Winds Park.

Prince's Island Lagoon.

Thomson Family Park.

And that's not all. There are lots of community associations that manage their own rinks and there are dozens more that are a part of the Adopt-a-Rink volunteer program.

