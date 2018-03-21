Friends have rallied around a father accused of murdering his four-year-old daughter, putting up more than $425,000 surety so Oluwatosin Oluwafemi can be released on bail ahead of his trial.

Paramedics found Olive Rebekah Oluwafemi badly injured in her home on Dec. 19, 2014, after responding to reports of child in distress.

Olive's father was charged with second-degree murder one year after her death. He had moved to Ontario by that point. Oluwafemi was brought back to Calgary and has been in custody since December 2015.

Defence lawyer Rebecca Snukal secured her client's release following a bail hearing before Justice David Gates in February. The arguments presented at the bail hearing are protected by a publication ban.

After Gates ordered Oluwafemi's release, Snukal and prosecutors Susan Pepper and Melissa Bond agreed on strict conditions, including 24-hour house arrest. He must also surrender his passport.

Oluwafemi was released on $5,000 cash deposit and $425,000 surety, which was posted by a friend.

Olive's death

Police have said Olive suffered injuries for weeks leading up to her death.

The girl was in cardiac arrest and was not breathing when first responders arrived. She died a short time later in hospital.

At the time of Oluwafemi's arrest, investigators said the parents were unco-operative and had told police Olive was injured when she fell down the stairs.

The medical examiner found the child died of several blunt force injuries.

The Oluwafemi family moved to Ontario within weeks of Olive's death.

The two-week trial is set to begin Aug. 20, 2018.