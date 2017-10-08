RCMP in Olds, Alta., are searching for a man who dragged his already-handcuffed accomplice back into a stolen vehicle as the pair attempted to escape custody early Sunday.

Police said officers were patrolling the Imperial Industrial Park about 5:45 a.m. when they noticed a vehicle in the UFA parking lot.

Olds is about 90 kilometres north of Calgary.

A check showed the vehicle had been reported stolen and the officers initiated a traffic stop, according to RCMP.

A male and female were placed under arrest, but the male was then able to break free and drag the female, who was already handcuffed, back into the stolen vehicle.

He started driving away but police were successful in using a spike belt, said the RCMP in a news release. The man kept driving though, and rammed two police vehicles.

He jumped out and tried to steal another vehicle, but was unsuccessful.

RCMP said he then ran away while the woman was taken back into custody.

Police say both suspects have been identified and are now facing numerous charges.

No injuries were reported.